Old, Unwanted, and Out of Job

Meet Acer. He and his pals did their job and now they are just unwanted heroes from yesterday. The world has passed them by. Once they could sniff out marijuana on suspects, in packages, or hidden is suitcases. They thought they were making the world a better place, but no. . . now those criminals are your average everyday people. Marijuana is legal.

“Older canine workers across the country — and 14 narcotic dogs in Canada, where retail marijuana sales began last month – are being eased out of the labor force.” – Stacy Cowley – “Pot-sniffing dogs being retires as weed is legalized” – New York Times

Out to pasture, Acer and his friends are the butt of jokes. Recently Acer even got a horselaugh from a Longacres retiree, who ran second too many times.

Acer often visits Circle B Ranch in Graham, thinks about his life, and encourages the pups there to enjoy themselves. He gives advice freely, “Pick a good home . . . play with the kids . . . join a human family . . . chase sticks . . . retrieve ducks and pheasants. Find someone who loves you.”

“Don’t worry about me,” says Acer, “I have my memories.”

Acer is one of the lucky ones. He pal Shifty, took to chasing cars and cats . . . and a life of cocaine.