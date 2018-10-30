Your Reach Should Exceed Your Grasp… or What’s a Selfie For?

There’s more cellphone uses or for taking a selfie than just getting a shot of you at the latest protest march in Seattle, or you being entertained at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, eating a scone at the at the Puyallup Fair, or you meeting the new commanding officer at JBLM.

The other night I laid down on my bed and reached for the controls under my pillow and accidentally shoved the TV remote off the mattress and down behind the head of the bed. In dismay I heard it clatter onto our tile floor, I wasn’t worried about breaking the remote, but I knew I was in for a problem in retrieving the remote.

We have a king size bed and I had just had a procedure done on my left eye. I had to keep my head up. I went and picked up a long handled broom from the storage room and got down on my knees and fished around under the bed with the broom. Results? Nothing.

I couldn’t lower my head to look under the bed, so I took out my cellphone and took a photo of underneath the bed. There it was smack up against the wall. Knowing exactly where it was, I easily directed the broom and after several swipes the remote slid into my hand . . . right where it belongs.

In the storage room I put away the broom and looked around and came up with several other uses for selfie actions:

Looking in containers on the stop shelf of a storage unit. Finding dropped pills or tiny batteries on the floor. Checking on furnace ducts for cleaning.

A Selfie Stick even makes selfies more efficient like checking to see if a dress fits right from behind for women, or for men checking to see how the bald spot is doing (p.s. This is not my bald spot!).

I hope you all have special uses for your selfies and cellphones. The cellphone is a great tool to have . . . and it’s almost always just a few inches away from your hands.