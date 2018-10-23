Petty, Perverse and Pernicious Harassment

It seems like every day some white woman is calling the police to report a disturbance, or suspicious behavior, or threatening attitude of a black man. The black man, of course, is doing nothing more dangerous than walking home, cheering his child at a soccer match, driving his car or buying a soda pop on a hot day.

The women blow everything out of proportion. An innocent incident can easily be worded to sound alarming. The press gives the woman some cute little name like Golf Cart Gail, Permit Patty, or Elevator Ellie. Cute nicknames seem innocuous but they’re patronizing, garnering a “Oh, isn’t she cute?” reaction. They make a lie of the caller’s intent as well as trivializing the harm and disruption to the victim. A more fitting nicknames like Noxious Nell, Terrorist Tammy or Racist Rachel may be more appropriate.

Why do these women do this? We all know the reason. Does calling the police on a black man strike a blow for freedom of expression? No, but it is an attempt to diminish him and keep him from living peacefully. Does the person who calls feel better? Possibly, or at least it makes her feel in control of her fears and anger.

Here are four reasons why they do it:

They know that it works – all the time, every time. They want to intimidate Black people. In rare cases, some may actually want the police to harm Black people and they believe that by calling them and exaggerating a sometimes-minor or non-incident, this will happen. They want Black people to just “go away” from the neighborhood/public space etc. – opednews.com/articles/Calling-Cops-For-Black-Peo-by-Michael-Roberts-ATTITUDE_Animals_Black-Churches_Children-181018-664.html

Whatever the reason these people are making the calls, it needs to stop! The City of Lakewood has this to say about False Alarms: “False alarms are costly and dangerous because they divert police officers from proactive crime prevention efforts. They also delay response to calls that may be true emergencies.” In Tacoma there are fines for false burglar alarms – “False alarms are billed $100 per occurrence to the alarm company.” I think the police (not here in the Pacific Northwest) are complicit in the reported problems of the news report incidents. I’ve heard them say that they don’t want citizens to “not” call when there is something suspicious going on, but police are pretty smart and they can figure things out. What these callers are doing is treading on the rights of fellow citizens as well as wasting police time. I think at worst it’s a petty offense, but it’s close to being a hate crime. I suggest a $500 fine for an obvious transgression – first offense. For a second helping: a hate crime charge and jail time.

If no one does anything to stop this stupid behavior, then I submit that we begin a special grass roots national campaign against rude behavior. I’ll start it off when I’m feeling lonely and unempowered. I’m going to check out where Donald Trump is speaking and call the police in that city to report a strange man with orange hair threatening and calling people names and making women and children feel uncomfortable. With any luck . . . I might get results . . . or at least a cute nick name.