Westside Story – Lakewood Franchise Opportunity

WARNING: After reading this edition of Westside Story, some readers will feel they have wasted 49 seconds of their life.

Based on the business education bestowed upon me by the University of Puget Sound decades ago, (which I refer to as the life of books), and my life experience, (which I refer to as the book of life), I am acutely (acutely – use 2nd definition) able to identify any new angle on how to make piles of money the easy way. You merely have to capitalize on an original idea by harnessing the potential.

A few days ago while hanging out in Milton, Delaware, not to be confused with our Milton, Washington, I discovered a new twist on an old proven money-making concept. The old idea is commonly known as the Bed and Breakfast.

By thinking outside the box, a new industry has just been born. Keep an open mind. How many ways can we make it work? What kinds of income streams can we generate?

If you are willing to share your ideas with me, we can become business partners. Let me know what you come up with.

Here is a photo of the new idea to stimulate your thinking.