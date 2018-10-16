Noodles Pho-ever with Souper Pho – Restaurant Review

Out with the old Pho and in with the new. Souper Pho has taken over a Pho noodle restaurant that had seen better days. The same space has been revived with a minimalistic dining room and what should be a good “take-out” location.

My buddy Richard Dorsett and I tried out the new restaurant as we reviewed his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia and Borneo. Dick showed me his new camera lenses. The first part of his trip will be to distribute Foldscopes to students and the second part will be to locate and photograph spiders and snakes. In a Pho restaurant, you just have no idea what is being planned just a table or two away.

I ordered the salad roll with a dark peanut sauce to share. The roll was crunchy and crisp. The peanut sauce was excellent. I had a spoonful of just the sauce before leaving. Very nice.

Before our Pho was delivered, a plate of bean sprouts, basil, and a few slices of pepper came to the table. I don’t recall if this plate or the salad roll plate had two wedges of lime, but I think that’s a nice touch. Quite often I have to ask for a lime wedge and in a busy noodle shop that sometimes gets left out and forgotten.

Dick had the large Seafood Pho. He noted that the dish wasn’t very spicy, but he didn’t reach for the chili oil. First time around we both just ate what was delivered.

The small Souper Pho was my choice. The noodles were buried under a ton of round steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatball. It was all delicious, but still . . . next time I’ll have the won ton soup, which is a favorite of mine. I like a good won ton.

Sitting and writing this review it strikes me that we didn’t get fortune cookies. Surely, not a deal breaker, but they are just so traditional, at least for our family. I’ve had a chance to look over the menu, and I circled the Thai basil calamari appetizer, pad Thai, and the honey walnut prawns (the most expensive item on the menu at $11.95). My wife will appreciate the curry, and the lemon grass chicken . . . among other menu items.

I want this place to succeed. It’s just a little over a mile away from my home . . . and so far I have not seen any problems with service or the food.

Super Pho is located in the Westgate Shopping Center on North Pearl. Their phone number is 253-503-3328 and their exact address is 2725 N Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA 989407 – souperphorestaurant.com