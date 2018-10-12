Westside Story – The Is No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

My title is an old saying. Even if it is true there is no such thing as a free lunch, I am here to tell you there is such a thing as a free dinner. Maybe I just created a new saying.
Six of us were having dinner together at The Georgia House restaurant 2903 miles east of Lakewood. I am surprised Don Doman has never written a restaurant review on The Georgia House.
I thought it would be nice if I pretended to be a big spender, so after catching the attention of our waitress, I asked her, to bring the bill for all six meals to me. She sauntered closer to me and said softly, “The deal is there is a man here who has offered to pay for everyone’s meal in the restaurant, including yours.”
She did not wish to identify the man. Yikes, a $76 meal paid for by a stranger. Can you believe it? We were blown away with his generosity. Not knowing if his offer included the tip, I left a tip and cared not if our waitress caught a double tip in the process.
We can learn two things from this experience.
- There are kind and generous people on our planet, and you can never be sure who or where they are.
- An act of generosity can be stretched beyond an original giving concept. It can be fun to think bigger
- We can all learn to pass a good deed forward. The recipient will likely feel good, and the giver will probably feel good too. It is all about making the world better.
Being a recipient of a stranger’s generosity inspires me to pass on his act of kindness in some form the next time a creative opportunity comes my way.
