Exhibit: Sketching Tacoma and Beyond

By Peg Doman.

Tacoma Urban Sketchers are mounting their second exhibit this year at the Foss Waterway Seaport from October 16 through January 7, 2019. The theme of Sketching Tacoma and Beyond means that there will be pieces showing local waterways, other Tacoma sites and sites from around the region.

Meet the artists at a reception on Thursday, October 18, from 4 until 8pm at Foss Waterway Seaport. As long as they last, small sketch books will be given out to guests of the show. We encourage you to sketch while at the museum.

Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock Street Tacoma, is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am until 4 pm and on Sunday, from noon until 4pm. Go to fosswaterwayseaport.org/calendar to check for closures relating to special events.

Admission is free for Seaport members and children under 5 years old. Adults are $10 each. Show your AAA membership card and save $2 on admission prices. Children from 5 years old, students, military and seniors older than 62 years are $8 each. A family pass for up to 2 adults and 4 children is $25. Group tours of ten or more are $8 for Adults; $6 for Children/Students/Military/Seniors. The Museums For All program offers $2.00 admission for two adults and up to 4 children. (EBT card must be presented.) Admission is free during the Third Thursday Art Walk on October 18, November 15 and December 20, 2018.

Tacoma Urban Sketchers meets the first Saturday of the month at 10 am at different locations for “sketch outs”. October’s Sketch Out will meet Saturday, October 6 at 10 am at the Rotunda of the Student Union Building at the University of Puget Sound, at the corner of North 15 and Lawrence streets.

We hope you can join us. We usually have lunch together at a place named that morning. Do plan to stay for lunch and visit with other sketchers.