Letter: Gumming up the works – marijuana markets to munchkins

When the future of an industry depends on enticing (read ‘addicting’) the adults of the future – the youth of today – so what, right?

As long as the bottom line is the top priority, then, whatever.

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) is ‘considering’ – as in maybe, possibly, but by no means certainly – whether marijuana products “that might appeal to kids” are to be shelved from the shelves of the addictive-product retailers.

‘Might’ ban products that ‘might’ appeal to kids?

Since when do kids like “fruit chews, colorful chocolates, gummy-style and hard candies, tarts, jellies, caramels and mints, cookies frosted with sprinkles, dipped in colorful coating with five flavors including lemon-mandarin and pink lemonade” topped with “a candied piece of fruit”?

All the above readily available and infused with “enough THC to get you ‘lightly lifted’, but not ‘super high.’”

The WSLCB “has concerns.”

Hey, it’s almost 2019.

In 2012, Washington state legalized recreational pot and from day one there were “rules barring products that are ‘especially appealing to children.’”

From Day One.

Now, six years later, the WSLCB is “concerned” and retailers and marketers of the candy- and-cookie-cannabis chocolates are “shocked” – shocked – that kids would find such products appealing.

No, really. They said that.

Where have we heard this before?

February 10, 2006.

Then Washington state Governor Christine Gregoire wrote to the state lottery director because she had ‘concerns’ with the lottery commission’s business plan “that termed 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds ‘a key market the lottery intends to pursue’ and said this age group ‘represents the players of the future.’”

In Peter Callaghan’s column for the Tacoma News Tribune, Gregoire told the lottery director to cut it out.

“‘My concern is that, by following such a path, we would increase the likelihood of younger teenagers becoming involved in gambling at an age when they do not fully understand the risks involved,’ Gregoire wrote.”

So, how did that work out?

Two years later, lottery staff partnered with Hershey’s to produce scratch tickets “that looked like candy wrappers. A player could scratch the tops off Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or Milk Duds or Jolly Ranchers. They could find their numbers under some red Twizzlers as well.”

Now why would they do that?

Because, “concerns” aside, sticky-fingered industries with their candy marketing schemes to hook adolescents – whether the lottery of mega millions, or the leaves of marijuana – are about grooming habitual users and abusers.

