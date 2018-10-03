Shooting Stars Against All Odds

Growing near our front step is a small grouping of flowers. They shouldn’t be there. They weren’t planted. They rarely get sun; our roof stops most of the rain from watering them; the morning newspaper frequently scores a direct hit on their bed . . . and yet they grow. I think they represent life existing against all odds.

My wife Peg looked them up in her Audubon wild flower book and thinks they are similar to Alpine Shooting Stars. They have pale, light lavender petals with short leaves in a cluster about the base of the flowers. The flowers have a 3 – 4 inch stem. Using Google’s Advanced Search tool I located a similar flower identified as Jeffery’s Shooting Star at Todd Lake in Oregon. It’s small and beautiful, too.

Perhaps, on a clear day when the sun is low enough to cast it’s light at just the right angle; the downward facing blossoms turn their heads into the beams for the light . . . just long enough for the energy boost they need to survive. We call them Margaret H Shooting Stars. They are delicate, yet hardy. We love them.