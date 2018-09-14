Sock It To Me!

I felt like a little old man wearing a shark-skin suit and white socks. My daughter-in-law’s brother, Zeke, was taking me to task at a backyard family party for wearing white crew socks with my shorts and my black New Balance trainers.

I felt like a little old man wearing a shark-skin suit and white socks.

I have been wearing the same type and brand of socks for years . . . I won’t tell you how many. I buy them on eBay. They are a wool blend athletic white crew sock by Wigwam. They aren’t as thick as work socks, but they are fairly thick and add comfort to my size 12 6E feet. They cost $14.50 per pair.

I have been wearing the same type and brand of socks for years . . . I won’t tell you how many.

I am very careful about my clothes. I’m not fashion bent, but instead insist on comfort. However, being chastised is not something I enjoy. I had been looking to place an order for some new socks, but decided to look around first. At the recent Soroptimist golf tournament at Oakbrook, I carefully eyed the men wearing shorts and looked at their socks. I was surprised to see that nearly everyone was wearing socks that barely reached their ankles.

Back at home I looked in my sock drawer and viewed my sock stocks. I actually had two pair of socks (that barely covered my ankles) that my sister Deedee gave me for Christmas a few years ago. They were brand new. I had never worn them. I tried them on. They had padded feet and no one looked at me strangely when I walked out in public. On Facebook a friend mentioned they had just purchased Nike socks in support of Nike and the Kaepernick kneeling controversy. I did my bit and ordered six pairs of Nike socks, which cost about the same as one pair of Wigwams. So, now I am fashionably footed and perhaps Zeke won’t nit-pick my choice of socks, again. However, my feet do feel a little chilled . . . and I think I need more padding . . . but one step at a time.

I carefully looked at the men wearing shorts and looked at their socks. I was surprised to see that nearly everyone was wearing socks that barely reached their ankles.

So, now I am fashionably footed and perhaps Zeke won’t nit-pick my choice of socks again.