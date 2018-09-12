Westside Story – Junior Criminal

The other day, two of us were breaking in the new street and sidewalk improvements being constructed on Gravelly Lake Drive SW. While the improvements are not yet finished, we could not wait to try them out. During our walk, we spotted a wayward youth committing the crimes of theft and malicious mischief.

Suspect Description: Black male. Appeared to be a teenager.

Theft – As he rode his bicycle down Gravelly Lake Drive SW near Interlaaken Drive SW, we witnessed him steal a rubber street cone that had been placed in an intersection for public safety. He stole the cone on the fly and then carried it away as he rode his bike down the street.

Malicious Mischief – He vandalized the safety traffic cone pattern which potentially could result in property damage, injury or death for innocent members of the public.

If anyone recognizes this goofball, tell him to knock it off.

If you get a chance to chew on this rascal, tell him to start wearing a bicycle helmet to him avoid a traffic ticket or worse yet, becoming completely brain dead as a result of a crash.

Criminal on the move.

As a former police officer and criminal investigator I learned that while it is possible for a malcontent to get away with any particular single crime, it is also most likely that if he continues to commit crimes, he will eventually be caught.

Getting away with each crime only means he is one crime closer to being caught.