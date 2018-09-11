Westside Story – Power & Influence

On September 6, 2018, I published an article in The Suburban Times titled, Westside Story – The Twilight Zone – Almost Dead in Deadhorse, Alaska – Part IV.

After reading my story, one of my readers, Mr. Ron Irwin, submitted the comment quoted below.

Joe, that was a great story and if you can convince the Grim Reaper to spare the life of a whiskey-loving Irishman, put in a good word for a vodka-loving Italian. -Ron Irwin

I replied to Ron’s comment.

I will text the Grim Reaper and put in a good word for you. I know the Grim Reaper well enough to have his private cell phone number in my speed dial. Of course, when the Grim Reaper phones, I always let his calls go to voicemail. -Joe Boyle

Basically what Ron was saying is he thinks I am a powerful guy who knows people in high places such as the Grim Reaper. Mention the name, Joe Boyle, and closed doors will fly open.

Because I am a legend in my own mind, Ron’s words felt pretty good. Ron’s reaction also caused me to flashback 56 years to around 1962.

Here is a story that clearly demonstrates exactly how much power and influence I have. When I was age 19, I worked as a Retail Grocery Clerk serving as a cashier for the Hi Ho Shopping Center located where the Puyallup Fred Meyer is today.

I had daily contact with a large variety of customers. There was this one young customer who knew me from my having waited on him on multiple occasions. He also knew I was friends with Officer Dick Morrison. Dick Morrison served as our private security guard with his K-9 partner. Dick’s routine was to stop by nightly so we could close the store and count our tills without having to mingle with armed robbers. I have always appreciated Dick’s service, especially after having worked in other stores like Park N’ Shop in Parkland where we had bullet holes in our refrigeration and an old phone booth out in the front lot where the Charlie Hyde kidnapper was arrested trying to pick up his ransom money.

Back to my story. One night my young customer tried to outrun the Puyallup Police. The vehicle pursuit ended when he crashed into the Puyallup River bridge on the east side of the city.

The Puyallup Police and Officer Morrison swooped in on the suspect before he could make a run for it in his felony flyers (running shoes).

As he resisted arrest, he yelled, “You can’t arrest me. I know Joe Boyle”.

Back then, just like now, I was not a powerful and influential big shot.

Based on my level of power and influence in 1962, he was disappointed to learn he was going to jail after all.

Ron, thanks for the flashback. I laughed at this incident 56 years ago, and I laughed again while writing this story to share with my readers.

While this sounds like something I might make up this article is embellishment free.

One might conclude since I am no longer 19, I would possess more power and influence today. I don’t. Good behavior, not my power and influence, is what will keep one out of jail.

Conversely, to end on a positive note, I personally guarantee that anyone yelling those well-chosen words today, “You can’t arrest me. I know Joe Boyle” will confirm this clever ploy will work every bit as well in 2018 as it did in 1962.