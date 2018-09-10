Westside Story – Oakbrook Group Home Perfect For Stomper

A recent article in The Suburban Times reprinted from The Tacoma News Tribune titled, Western State Hospital patient stomps woman 8 times got me to thinking.

After reviewing a nightmarish incident involving a 260 pound male knocking a Western State Hospital staff member to the floor and then stomping her eight times, it was easy for me to conclude that state authorities who manage criminals and “mentals” will reason that the confirmed dangerous suspect should be released into an adult family home in Lakewood’s Oakbrook neighborhood.

It seems like a perfect plan when you consider that DSHS is currently trying to place three sexual deviants into adult family homes in Lakewood’s Oakbrook neighborhood including one felon who not only raped multiple victims but killed an 11-year-old girl. If DSHS has no concerns about introducing rapists and killers into a neighborhood jamb packed with potential victims, what could be so bad about a stomper?

If Oakbrook is appropriate for rapists and killers, surely Oakbrook must be suitable for a stomper. We can’t discriminate against stompers, treating them differently than rapers and killers, now can we?

For those serious-minded readers who might mistakenly take my comments above literally, please understand my words are meant to be tongue-in-cheek. I know a 12 year old who has enough brain power to understand that moving criminals with horrific and dangerous past behaviors out of prison into family neighborhoods is a dumb idea. If a 12 year old can figure this out, you would think those adults who serve us as politicians and state administrators would be able to differentiate between intelligent safe ideas and ignorant dangerous ideas.

The serious message to be taken from the stomper is “look out Oakbrook.” If our Mayor Don Anderson and others lose their fight to keep dangerous criminals out of group homes in Lakewood, then the front pages of our local newspapers will be covered with stories about our next “train wreck”. With dangerous criminals living in family group homes in our city, children, seniors, adults, and domestic animals will start being victimized and disappearing from Oakbrook.

When easily predictable and avoidable tragic incidents occur, citizens, politicians, and state administrators will belatedly start wringing their hands in despair and will be heard to exclaim, “This is awful. We have to do something to make sure this never happens again,”

Governor Jay Inslee, please pay attention to what City of Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson (link to City of Lakewood’s defensive lawsuit) has to say and then apply your common sense to your decision-making process. If you fail, Governor Inslee, know that you will have Oakbrook blood on your hands.

The smartest way to solve a problem is to avoid the problem in the first place. Keeping dangerous criminals out of family neighborhoods will help us avoid some serious horrific problems.

After 23 years of responding to 911 calls as a police officer, I know this to be true.