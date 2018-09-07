Westside Story – Lakewood Ordinance Forbids Selfies

There is no doubt. Technology has brought us smartphones capable of accomplishing amazing things including photography. It was bound to happen. People have taken smartphone photography too far. Now we have what is known as the selfie.

There ought to be a law against selfies. Why? I will show you why. Check out my selfie photo below.



Need I say more? I rest my case.

If you agree, I recommend contacting your favorite member of the Lakewood City Council and ask the council member to promote an ordinance outlawing selfies in the city. Anyone caught taking a selfie in Lakewood could be penalized by having their smartphone confiscated, levied a $10 fine, and up to six days in jail. To become a quality city in which to live, work, and play, the City of Lakewood needs to be selfie free. If for no other reason, think of the children.

For some, a selfie is an egotistical phenomenon. When you have a face like mine, you can be sure there is no ego involved.

If any of my readers are interested, I would be happy to provide the names of my dentist and dental hygienist.