Westside Story – The Twilight Zone – Almost Dead in Deadhorse, Alaska – Part III

PART III

Get ready. Get set.

Fearless leader, Dan Patino on the right, and fearless follower, Joe Boyle in route to the Arctic Ocean.

Tom & Joe conquering the Dalton Highway.

TWILIGHT ZONE SCENE 6



MotoQuest included in my tour fee an automatic membership in an organization called Global Rescue. Global Rescue evacuated me from the wild and uninhabited area south of Deadhorse, Alaska, to the Providence Hospital in Anchorage and then all the way back to my home. Global Rescue staff member, Chad McMurrer, flew out from the East Coast to monitor my needs and to make sure I was getting proper medical care. Global Rescue helped me survive.

After what I consider excellent care by every single staff member at the Providence Hospital in Anchorage I returned home on the 12th day after the crash.

TWILIGHT ZONE SCENE 7



After a few weeks of healing at home, I made a phone call to Crystal.

Life experience has taught me that more often than not nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, and regular citizens who accomplish heroic deeds by saving lives typically receive little or no thanks from those whose lives were saved. All is taken for granted. People in the helping professions are not looking for nor do they demand thanks. But a heartfelt “Thank You” can be a sweet communication between two people.

Not wanting to be a thoughtless thankless person I verbally thanked Crystal. Crystal seemed to appreciate my words. I would call this Level I Thanks.

