Letter: Sweet dreams – the value of work

Submitted by David Anderson.

“More than 90 percent of Americans agree that able-bodied adults who receive means-tested government benefits should be required to work or prepare for work in exchange for those benefits.”

The other 10 percent live in California and Pierce County.

Solomon – purported to be the wisest guy who ever lived, and thus he should know – said “people who work hard sleep well, whether they eat little or much.”

But news out of California – whose only redeeming quality is Disneyland – on this Labor Day weekend of all things, has found a way to exempt more than 800,000 food stamp recipients from having to work in order to eat.

“Current law requires non-elderly, able-bodied adults without dependent children to work or participate in work-related activities, such as education and job training programs, for at least 20 hours per week in exchange for food stamp benefits.”

“Suitcase and a dream” – performed by “Red Car Newsboys” in Disney’s “California Adventure” – showcases the work-slash-dream ethic that defined Walt Disney.

Not anymore.

Not to be outdone, the Pierce County Council had – as in ‘had’ – a wonderful, let alone proven, opportunity to put the homeless to work – as in ‘work’.

“A fair wage for an honest day’s labor sure beats uncertainty and indignity,” wrote the Tacoma News Tribune editorial board in rightly questioning how the council could sleep at night given members’ rejection of what has proved successful elsewhere in this country as a strategy to address homelessness — “a way to clean up local streets while offering work, purpose, employment skills and counseling, a bed and a paycheck to some of the area’s down and out.”

The dignity of work – let alone a better night’s sleep having earned a clearer conscience for having done what one could during the day – is the same phraseology, and principle, referenced by Taylor Mayol on this Labor Day, writing in “The Daily Dose.”

“Twelve times a year, the president of the country chooses a project — picking up trash, painting houses, caring for the elderly — and then, on the last Saturday of the month, remarkably, every able-bodied citizen pitches in. This is not just goodwill; this is compulsion. Fines and ostracism await those who do not participate.”

“A day of forced labor? It’s just what America needs,” is the headline of his article.

You don’t work, you don’t eat – let alone sleep, or sleep well anyway – shouldn’t be a dream.

Sawing logs should be a day-time activity, not just at night.