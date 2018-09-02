Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 001: School Bus

After years of planning and hours of discussion, The Suburban Times founder Ben Sclair and Westside Story writer, Joe Boyle, would like to introduce you to our newest brainchild… Benny's & Joey's Quiz. Designed to be informative, yet irreverent, Benny's & Joey's Quiz doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither should you.

First up, and just in time for the beginning of school, is a three question quiz on Rules of the Road as they pertain to School Buses. When you take a quiz, if your answer generates a green check mark, you are correct. If your answer generates a red X, you are incorrect and should try again.