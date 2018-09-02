Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 001: School Bus September 2, 2018 1 Comment Submitted by Benny and Joey. After years of planning and hours of discussion, The Suburban Times founder Ben Sclair and Westside Story writer, Joe Boyle, would like to introduce you to our newest brainchild… Benny's & Joey's Quiz. Designed to be informative, yet irreverent, Benny's & Joey's Quiz doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither should you. Quiz originators. Left: Benny. Right: Joey. (Note: Joey is always Right) First up, and just in time for the beginning of school, is a three question quiz on Rules of the Road as they pertain to School Buses. When you take a quiz, if your answer generates a green check mark, you are correct. If your answer generates a red X, you are incorrect and should try again.School BusTraffic Scenario #1: A car is moving on a 2-lane road and encounters a school bus that has stopped in the opposing lane having activated its flashing lights and STOP paddle.What should the driver do?Drivers are not required to stop, but they must not exceed 20 mph even if the posted speed limit is higher. School buses are treated like a school zone.Stop and wait for the flashing lights and STOP paddle to be turned off after all children have reached safety.Do not stop because parents still teach their kids to look both ways before crossing a street.No need to stop because if a school kid is old enough to ride a bus, he or she is old enough to avoid approaching cars.Traffic Scenario #2: A car is moving in the same direction of travel on a 3-lane road behind a school bus. There is one lane in each direction and a center two-way turn lane. The school bus has stopped and activated its flashing lights and STOP paddle.What should the driver do?Stop behind the bus and wait for the flashing lights and STOP paddle to be turned off after all children have reached safety.It is legal to pass the bus on the right if the sidewalk is wide enough to drive on.Burn rubber and blast your horn as you do a U-turn, commonly referred to as half a donut or light show, if you are able to screech your tires with a puny 4-cylinder engine.Passing the bus is legal if you use the center turn lane as a lane of travel and do not exceed 20 mph.Traffic Scenario #3: A driver is moving in the opposite direction as the bus on a road that has 3 or more lanes including a two-way center turn lane.What should the driver do?Always stop for a school bus if you are confused as to what to do and do not want a traffic ticket.Passing the bus is legal if you use the center turn lane as a lane of travel and do not exceed 20 mph.If there are 3 or more lanes, including a center two-way turn lane, do not stop.Passing the bus using the sidewalk is legal as long as no part of your car is on the public roadway. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) More Stories On The Suburban Times
Comments
John Grosse says
Good stuff Ben. Thank you.