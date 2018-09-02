The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Benny’s & Joey’s Quiz 001: School Bus

1 Comment

Submitted by Benny and Joey.

  • After years of planning and hours of discussion, The Suburban Times founder Ben Sclair and Westside Story writer, Joe Boyle, would like to introduce you to our newest brainchild… Benny's & Joey's Quiz. Designed to be informative, yet irreverent, Benny's & Joey's Quiz doesn’t take itself too seriously, and neither should you.

    Quiz originators. Left: Benny. Right: Joey. (Note: Joey is always Right)

    First up, and just in time for the beginning of school, is a three question quiz on Rules of the Road as they pertain to School Buses. When you take a quiz, if your answer generates a green check mark, you are correct. If your answer generates a red X, you are incorrect and should try again.

  • School Bus

  • Traffic Scenario #1: A car is moving on a 2-lane road and encounters a school bus that has stopped in the opposing lane having activated its flashing lights and STOP paddle.

  • Traffic Scenario #2: A car is moving in the same direction of travel on a 3-lane road behind a school bus. There is one lane in each direction and a center two-way turn lane. The school bus has stopped and activated its flashing lights and STOP paddle.

  • Traffic Scenario #3: A driver is moving in the opposite direction as the bus on a road that has 3 or more lanes including a two-way center turn lane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *