Wearing Your Heart On Your Vest – Manner and Etiquette

Submitted by Don Doman.

Jorge was a young construction worker, sitting and waiting for a bus. Natasha was an older lady confined to a wheelchair. She asked him about his orange safety vest, “Where do you get those?”

The vests are highly reflective and are easily seen by oncoming automobile traffic. Natasha thought that a similar vest might protect her as she crossed the streets to and from her home.

Jorge stood up, took the vest off, removed his name tag and presented his four sizes too big vest to Natasha as a gift.

In a world that seems less concerned with the well being of others, than with grabbing what you can, Jorge’s selflessness stands out as a welcome gesture.

Sometimes all it takes is a smile, a nod of recognition, or the gift of a used orange vest.

In our personal lives and the business world there is room for improvement in manners and etiquette. In the business etiquette training video America the Rude, the lack of good manners and honesty is pointed out as a growing problem.

“As common courtesy becomes less common and good taste is all but a contradiction of terms, Americans continue to push the envelope of socially acceptable behavior. Does the Golden Rule still apply, or are people too busy to care about the feelings of others? This program probes the apparent erosion of decorum in the United States, which has had a profound impact on respect for authority, trust for one another, and willingness to give a helping hand. Experts include Professor Stephen Carter, of Yale University; psychologist Arnold Nerenberg, author of Overcoming Road Rage; and Pier Forni, of Johns Hopkins University’s Civility Project.”