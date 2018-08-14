Letter; Giving meaning to the menial, homeless take note

Submitted by David Anderson.

“Eighty-two tasks to complete for each apartment. Push the coat hangers to the left side of the sliding closet. Make sure the shower head isn’t set to ‘massage’ mode. Set the TV to input 2. She does the same 82 things all day every day. Monday through Friday, 410 tasks in 8 hours every day.”

Martha Judelson cleans corporate housing.

Alina Vrabie tells Judelson’s story to make this profound pronouncement: “Don’t underestimate the power of menial tasks.”

Among the reasons rote routines are so important? Vrabie writes, “you can harness those times for thinking.”

Menial tasks – like picking apples or picking up litter – as opposed say to holding a cardboard sign for endless, mindless hours – are opportunities, not adversaries, to harness not only your own brainpower (mentally cataloging and creatively processing this ‘downtime’ into a plan for your future) but also give evidence to those with brains – and the power, as potential employers – that if you excel in the menial, what might you accomplish in a job more meaningful?

And just like that, a career is born.