You Are In Charge of Your Own Limitations

Submitted by Don Doman.

Who knows our limitations? Who knows our abilities? Who is the only person in control of our goals, aspirations, and horizons? It’s us. No one may label us. We set our own limitations and abilities, and we are the only ones who can change them.

I’ve gotten jobs before when I knew less than I should have. I knew that I lacked information, but I had confidence that I would be able to do the job and find out the information I needed.

Oprah Winfrey tells a story about her early days in journalism that illustrates the same principal.

“I sort of began to create my own luck. I said I knew how to edit when I didn’t. I said I knew how to report on stories. When I went to my first city council meeting, I wasn’t quite sure of what to do, but I told the news director that I did. You have to be willing to admit that you know nothing. So I walked into the city council meeting and announced to everybody there, ‘This is my first day on the job, and I don’t know anything. Please help me because I have told the news director at Channel 5 that I know what I’m doing. Pleeeeze help me.’ And they did. And from that point on all those councilmen became my friends, and I’d come in the council meeting, and they helped me out. And I realize now it was because of my willingness to say, ‘I don’t know, but if you will just, you know, help me.’ So that’s how I learned.”