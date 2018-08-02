Westside Story – Ok, Ok, I Talk Too Much

By Joe Boyle.

For my entire life, I have lived with an internal debate regarding whether I am an exciting personality and fun to talk with, including a propensity for telling fascinating stories, or if I am a bore because I talk too much.

My defense for being so talkative has been the fact that I am Irish and Irishman are known for their verbosity.

While it used to be difficult to impossible to determine if one were an exciting conversationalist or a bore, modern technology now provides us with a brand new cutting-edge system to help each member of society personally decide whether he or she is interesting or a bore?

Check out the photo of my cell phone displaying a fantastic new app that at long last has provided me with the answer to my lifelong question.