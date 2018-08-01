Westside Story – Voter Test

Submitted by Joe Boyle.

For a number reasons, I am hesitant to advise you on who to vote for in any of our upcoming political races, including the race for Pierce County Prosecutor. I am not reluctant to share several voting tips with you to help make your voting process more meaningful.

The question we should ask ourselves is, are we smart voters or dumb voters? As an example let’s use the current political race for the office of Pierce County Prosecutor between Mark Lindquist, incumbent and Mary Robnett, challenger.

VOTER QUIZ:

If based on rock-solid research we make an intelligent choice between Mary Robnett and Mark Lindquist for prosecutor because we think one or the other is the better candidate, we are smart voters. If we cast our vote based only on name recognition, we are dumb voters. If we cast our vote based on which candidate is first to put up the most political signs trashing our public roadways, we are dumb voters. If we cast our vote based on mud-slinging political mailers which in one case included an unflattering distorted looking photo of Mary Robnett along with a “No Public Restrooms” sign prominently displayed in the background, we are dumb voters. Most observers would think Mary Robnett is an attractive woman, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the photo published by her political opposition. If we cast our vote based on the public claim made by Lindquist supporters that all members of Lakewood City Council endorsed Mark Lindquist, we are dumb voters. Lakewood City mayor, Don Anderson, published a follow-up article in response to the false claim stating the headline was not accurate. Mayor Anderson indicated he had not endorsed either candidate. If we vote for Lindquist because he is endorsed by the fire department, which is as viable as being supported by the sewer department, or maybe a local Cub Scout den, we are dumb voters. If we cast our vote for Lindquist only because he is the incumbent without intelligently determining which candidate would best serve the public, we are dumb voters. If we reach out and communicate with individual members of law enforcement, attorneys, judges and other individuals who have intense direct daily contact with the prosecuting attorney’s office to determine who is the best candidate for prosecutor, we are smart voters If we conduct research to determine who the largest police agencies in Pierce County such as the Tacoma Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriffs Department endorse for the prosecutor, we are smart voters. If we read the voters pamphlet using material provided by each candidate to eliminate candidates from further consideration based on the candidates’ apparent self described flaws we are smart voters. If we vote based on believing everything we read in the voter’s pamphlet and the newspaper we are dumb voters. If we attend candidate forums to hear each candidate speak, weigh the words spoken for accuracy, and check the validity of each statement with further research, we are smart voters. If we perform a Google search for each candidate to benefit from the candidates good and bad press, we are smart voters.

Follow these common sense voting tips and you can be a smart voter. Smart voters can make our city, country, and world a better place.

In closing, it is my hope our political process will always put voters in a strong position to decide which candidate most deserves our vote. A quality political process operating at a high functional level should not place voters in a position of having to decide which candidate is the lesser of two evils as many feel was the case in our last presidential election.