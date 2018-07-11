The Red Lobster – Restaurant Review

Submitted by Don Doman.

The first time I dined at a Red Lobster chain restaurant was in Houston, Texas during the mid-1990s. My buddies and I had flown there to watch the University of Washington take on the University of Houston in the furthest away football game of the season. As we ordered our meals the waitress recommended an excellent California wine. As we sampled, we explained to the waitress that the wine was from Washington State. She replied, “Oh, no. Right here is says Chateau Ste. Michelle . . . Woodinville . . . oh . . . Washington . . . I didn’t know.” Deana, our server here in Tacoma, would have known. She gave us excellent service. This time Peg just had water and I had a Diet Coke at The Red Lobster just off I-5 near South 72nd in Tacoma.

One of the benefits of dining at The Red Lobster is their cheesy muffins. Four were delivered to our table. Peg had one . . . the other three disappeared. I held back and didn’t ask for butter. The cheesy muffins are a little salty, but soooooo flakey and good.

Peg ordered the whole, fried flayed Rainbow Trout. It was excellent, but not as good as Peg’s whole home-fried version with cornmeal. Although, The Red Lobster trout was served with skin, it wasn’t as crispy as Peg’s. The crispy skin is probably half the reason for eating fried trout. Dr. Weil says, “Both the skin and fat of fish collect toxins that accumulate in the waters of rivers, streams and oceans.” But then, what does he know about trout. You can forget the image of someone standing on the side of a river or stream and fishing for a beautiful Rainbow. According to the United States Trout Farmers Association says, “The vast majority of U.S. trout grown commercially for food are grown in Idaho, which accounts for over 75% of the production. It’s no secret that Idaho’s success is linked to a vast system of aquifers and springs.” Washington has similar success, but lags well behind Idaho in production, so our trout was probably from Idaho.

We ate near the end of Lobster Fest season at The Red Lobster. We had a Father’s Day gift card from my son Del’s family. We also had a coupon from Your Local Shopper (yourlocalshopper.net) for a free dessert (The Key Lime Pie was very, very good!) I ordered a plank served dinner with two Maine lobster tails, and a handful of succulent shrimp. Drizzled with lemon juice and dunked in butter the lobster and shrimp meat was wonderful. I gave half of one of my lobster tails to Peg. I only had a couple of bites from my corn on the cob (overcooked) and didn’t bother with the potato wedges. I did eat the two little pieces of sausage, but could have done without them. The lobster was the star of the show. I usually hate to see lobster tails split and cooked because that invites overcooking with a result of dried out meat, but not so on this outing. They were perfect. Each half gave me two nice bites.