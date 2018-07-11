Letter: But nobody said anything

Submitted by David Anderson.

“A lot of people had the chance, so nobody stood up to say, that is not a good design?”

Incredulous, National Transportation Safety board member Earl Weener asked the question during a hearing in Washington, D.C. concerning the investigation following the Amtrak derailment December 18 just south of Lakewood, Washington that killed three people and injured 62 others as reported July 10 in The Seattle Times by Mike Lindblom.

‘Nobody?’

“Four rail agencies didn’t challenge an unsafe curve design of the track near DuPont where the derailment occurred.”

Nobody.

When nobody says anything, people lose.

Sometimes it’s just a game.

Sometimes it’s the loss of life.

In a tightly-contested pitcher’s duel July 2, 2011 at Safeco Field, center fielder Cameron Maybin of the San Diego Padres laid down his bat in the top of the fifth on ball three and walked to first base.

And nobody said anything.

He wasn’t hit by a pitch. It was ball three.

And nobody – not the umpires, not the Mariner Manager, not the pitcher, not the catcher – nobody said anything.

Maybin would go on to score – the only score – and the Mariners would lose 1-0 because nobody said anything.

If only somebody had said something – anyone, just one – among the “16 of the nation’s top snow boarders and skiers” near Steven’s Pass that fateful day when friends would die.

Because nobody said anything.

“No one gave voice to their worry” of the snow conditions prior to their decent.

Nobody.

And as a result, as described by authors Brett and Kate McKay in their article “Are You a Sheep or a Sheepdog?” they “triggered a massive avalanche; 7,000 cubic meters and 11 million pounds of snow began a ferocious 70mph slide down the mountain. Five members of the group were swept up in it, three of which were gruesomely pummeled and killed.”

The Amtrak disaster – most certainly not a game – happened in part because nobody said anything.

And lives were lost.

And lives were changed.

Because nobody said anything.

Lighthouses are not built for the purpose of creating pretty postcards.

But to warn.