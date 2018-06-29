Now Is The Time…

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Lakewood has around a dozen resident-staffed voluntary committees. If you have a neighborhood interest, there’s probably a committee that affects you. And none of the meetings overlap any other committee meeting.

I invite you to join me at every single one of them.

For the month of July, I will attend every one of them (where conflicting personal meetings do not interfere).

I’ll be attending them as an outreach as Chair of the Public Safety Advisory Committee. I’ll also be attending the Neighborhood Assoc. meetings and I strongly encourage you to attend YOUR Neighborhood Assoc.

“Well, Chas, how can I find out about the when and where of these committees?”

I’m glad I asked that. Go to the cityoflakewood.us and click the Calendar tab in the lower right. Or I have supplied the link for you;

www.cityoflakewood.us/calendar/month