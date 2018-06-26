Letter: It just so happened

Chance. Coincidence. Serendipity. Imagine that. Who would have thought?

Image Source: danmears.tv/encore/%5B/caption%5D

Got a just-so-happened story?

If you do, chances are, there is involved a dire circumstance – or two, or three; a consequent anguish of soul of some duration; a twist, or two, in the unfolding plot, or, more likely, just a downward spin of uncontrolled despair as a plane having lost its rudder, or a sailboat without a tiller driven by the storm.

And then, at a moment in time, unbeknownst to you, working behind the scenes, a just-so-happened, jaw-dropping, stars-magically-aligning, smile-to-your-face bringing – and possibly tears of joy too – event, or more likely a series of events and people that once again cause the sun the shine, the plane to level out, the storm to end.

All of which suggests that behind it all, and through it all, the script drawn up to tell your life’s story was never, after all, scrapped to the trash bin; your stage drama had, after all, a necessary – as it turned out – sinister dark side; and, finally, the curtain that you thought had closed as the stage lights dimmed, reopens to a resounding standing ovation calling for an encore, and there they all are, not actors after all but real people, real events necessary to the development of who you are.

Got a just-so-happened story?

Chances are, we all do.

It’s what makes the tapestry of our lives – the warp and woof of the fabric that forms such an intricate pattern – less an amazing wall hanging for public display, although that too, but more a comforter in which we wrap ourselves while smiling in retrospect, the coals of the fire slowly winking out, the stars twinkling more brightly in the night sky.