Lovino Ristorante Italiano – Review

After months of waiting, the Lovino Ristorante Italiano in Ruston is open. Located just across the street from the Antique Sandwich Company on North Pearl and North 51st, this new restaurant is finally up and running. It was worth the wait. – lovino.business.site/

A friend was back in town for a week and wanted to chat, so Peg and I met him for a Saturday lunch. We followed another couple in and waited for someone to greet us. I stepped back outside and took a couple of photos and then joined Peg at a table by the front window looking out on Pearl. Within minutes our friend Brad joined us. We talked briefly and then ordered.

Peg ordered the sausage and mushroom pizza. The crust was good and the toppings were excellent (I had two slices).

Our friend Brad had the sandwich special of the day, which included Fontina cheese and dip. He enjoyed it.

I had the Pappardelle Bolognese. It was excellent. I would love to try the pasta with a wild boar’s sauce to relive dining in Tuscany. I would order this again. Sue Kidd from The News Tribune recommended the Carbonara, but I was extremely happy with my wide pasta noodles.

For dessert, Peg had a lemon cake, while I had a lemon sorbet. I enjoyed my bite of Peg’s lemon cake, but the sorbet was strange. The taste wasn’t strange, but the delivery was. It kind of looked like a yellow Santa Claus hat with white trim. At first I couldn’t figure out if the sorbet was just a sorbet smidgen on top or hidden inside a flash frozen, hollowed out lemon rind. It was the second. The sorbet was really cold and really good. We figure they must use the lemon pulp in their lemon cakes.

All three of us were happy with lunch. The service was good. We had two polite waitresses serve us. The food was tasty and will bring us back in for dinner . . . in the very near future.