We can’t all win a Pulitzer, an Oscar, or the lottery, but it doesn’t really matter. Big things rarely take the place of the little moments we experience each day that give us pleasure . . . make us smile . . . warm our hearts . . . and give us the desire to get up in the morning and face a new day.

Thirty years ago I was reviewing scenes of a day’s production with eighties film star Yaphet Koto. I casually remarked that I really liked the way he delivered a particular line. He was surprised by my comment, but I could also tell this was something he didn’t hear that often. After a day of shooting his reward was the pleasure of hearing someone appreciate his efforts and skill . . . a small pleasure.

Small pleasures usually cost nothing and sometimes only take a few seconds, but their affects can be long lasting. My wife, Peggy and I compiled our own list of small pleasures:

Peggy Doman’s Small Pleasures:

The sun streaming in the window at morning

Listening to Don play the piano

Seeing my kids and grandkids

Driving a just washed car

Enjoying my flowers looking good

Picking homegrown tomatoes

Creating a card I like for a friend

Finding just the right colored pencil

Seeing the early spring blooming trees and shrubs

When reading, finding something so well written I want to put it in a quote collection

Liking a book so much I keep re-reading it

Finding clothes that fit perfectly

Don Doman’s Small Pleasures:

Seeing my grandchildren perform

Throwing an apple to our deer visitors

Starting crossword puzzles each morning . . . and leaving half for my wife to finish

Enjoying a good film or book and then telling others about it

Writing an article that people enjoy

A soft warm kiss out of the blue

Patting my wife’s curly hair

Hearing Peg laugh at my puns

Eating left-over chicken chip bake

Friday evening dinner with friends

Making my wife laugh and giggle

Meeting interesting people

Playing games with family members after Thanksgiving dinner

Making a difference in our community

I grew up in the 1950s and can still recall one of the most popular songs of 1954. Count Your Blessings was written by Irving Berlin:

When I’m worried and I can’t sleep

I count my blessings instead of sheep

And I fall asleep counting my blessings



Blessings . . . pleasures . . . pretty much the same thing. Life can be good or life can be bad . . . in reality life is just life. It’s all in how you look at life and how you enjoy it that makes a difference. Please, think about your own small pleasures . . . and then share them with family and friends.