We can’t all win a Pulitzer, an Oscar, or the lottery, but it doesn’t really matter. Big things rarely take the place of the little moments we experience each day that give us pleasure . . . make us smile . . . warm our hearts . . . and give us the desire to get up in the morning and face a new day.
Thirty years ago I was reviewing scenes of a day’s production with eighties film star Yaphet Koto. I casually remarked that I really liked the way he delivered a particular line. He was surprised by my comment, but I could also tell this was something he didn’t hear that often. After a day of shooting his reward was the pleasure of hearing someone appreciate his efforts and skill . . . a small pleasure.
Small pleasures usually cost nothing and sometimes only take a few seconds, but their affects can be long lasting. My wife, Peggy and I compiled our own list of small pleasures:
Peggy Doman’s Small Pleasures:
The sun streaming in the window at morning
Listening to Don play the piano
Seeing my kids and grandkids
Driving a just washed car
Enjoying my flowers looking good
Picking homegrown tomatoes
Creating a card I like for a friend
Finding just the right colored pencil
Seeing the early spring blooming trees and shrubs
When reading, finding something so well written I want to put it in a quote collection
Liking a book so much I keep re-reading it
Finding clothes that fit perfectly
Don Doman’s Small Pleasures:
Seeing my grandchildren perform
Throwing an apple to our deer visitors
Starting crossword puzzles each morning . . . and leaving half for my wife to finish
Enjoying a good film or book and then telling others about it
Writing an article that people enjoy
A soft warm kiss out of the blue
Patting my wife’s curly hair
Hearing Peg laugh at my puns
Eating left-over chicken chip bake
Friday evening dinner with friends
Making my wife laugh and giggle
Meeting interesting people
Playing games with family members after Thanksgiving dinner
Making a difference in our community
I grew up in the 1950s and can still recall one of the most popular songs of 1954. Count Your Blessings was written by Irving Berlin:
When I’m worried and I can’t sleep
I count my blessings instead of sheep
And I fall asleep counting my blessings
Blessings . . . pleasures . . . pretty much the same thing. Life can be good or life can be bad . . . in reality life is just life. It’s all in how you look at life and how you enjoy it that makes a difference. Please, think about your own small pleasures . . . and then share them with family and friends.
