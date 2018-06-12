Studebakers and Electric Car Shows – August/September 2018

Today, most people know the Studebaker automobile from one model: the rocket-nosed Commander of 1951. What they don’t realize is that the Studebaker company began as a wagon maker in the middle of the 1800s. As America turned its fascination towards automobiles, Studebaker began making electric powered vehicles in 1902 and then switched to gasoline models in 1904. Their last year of operation was 1966. Too bad they didn’t return to electric powered vehicles. They might have been involved in two auto shows coming up this summer.

The Tacoma Area and Greater Seattle Studebaker Drivers Club chapters are proud to be hosting the 54th Annual Studebaker Drivers Club meet. The four-day event begins Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the La Quinta in downtown Tacoma. – www.sdcmeet.com/Home/Welcome

There will be a car show at the La Quinta. I have my fingers crossed that the car show might feature, the 1931 President Four Season Roadster. The beauty of this car challenges lines and details of the Duesenbergs of the depression era. [caption id="attachment_81961" align="aligncenter" width="800"] The popular detective services out of Australia, Jack Irish, has the hero driving an eye-catching 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk.

In the mid-1950s, while the major automobile manufacturers were still producing boxy designs, Studebaker had a sleek, aerodynamic body design that rivaled the Corvette. The popular detective series out of Australia, Jack Irish, has the hero driving an eye-catching 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk. I would love to go for a ride in that one.

I’ve only ridden in a Studebaker once. I’d like to say it was a great ride, but all I can remember are the bullet holes in the passenger door. My friend Red, would sometimes siphon gas from other cars for his Studebaker Lark, while he was attending Yakima Valley College. Someone objected and shot at him. Although, I was riding with my friend in Lakewood, I just knew there were probably people near Ponders that might have been a gallon or two low in their gas tanks. He hand painted his Studebaker every week or so . . . a different color.

National Drive Electric Week Steilacoom is a 1 day event being held on the 8th of September 2018 in Downtown Steilacoom at the Farmers Market. This fifth year event showcases products like Electric vehicles, driving electric vehicles, gasoline vehicles, latest models cars, all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars,trucks, motorcycles etc. in the Auto, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical Goods industries. – driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202

My first electric car was a 2007 ZENN (Zero Emissions No Noise). I had seen Canadian funnyman Rick Mercer drive one on his show. He said although small it could haul a week’s worth of groceries. He then opened the rear door to show seven cases of Molson Canadian (beer) and a box of Wheaties. Actually, my wife and I ended up buying two of the electric neighborhood cars: Mousy (because it was gray) and Azure-Te (because it was blue). I let my grandson drive Azure-Te when he was twelve.

I don’t know how many electric vehicles they will have at the Steilacoom Electric Week, but I am anxious to see them. Currently 24 models are registered (from BMW to Fiat). It seems like every major auto manufacturer has an electric car in development or on the road. I love the Tesla (at least three models will be there). The company even has a semi-truck ready to roll. I look forward to seeing the new electric cars. My buddy Red could leave his siphon behind. I wonder if any of these show pieces come in blue.