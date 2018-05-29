Westside Story – Cartoonist Wanted

If we count all the Westside Story articles I have published in The Suburban Times since the end of 2010, the number is getting close to 500.

Has anyone noticed I have never published a single article without including at least one photo or cartoon? I personally challenge myself to always include a visual of some kind in each article.

I work two ways. One when I spot an unusual photographic opportunity, I craft a photo which I then use as my inspiration to write my story. Sometimes the story to be written is obvious. Other times I know I have an interesting photo, but I have to wait for my subconscious mind to find the story. Once the story germinates and rises to my conscious mind, I go to work on my MacBook Air.

My second way to work is to write a story and then go looking for the right photo. I either produce my own photo or discover someone else’s work that fits my story.

Beyond photographs, I enjoy using cartoons. My creative mind mandates I give my readers something extra beyond the written word which can be a photograph or cartoon.

Why tell you all of this?

I am interested in meeting a few individuals who would be willing to explore the possibility of contributing cartoons for my story effort.

Here is how it works for the cartoonist.

I share a story idea with the cartoonist. The cartoonist creates a cartoon to support my story idea. Conversely, the cartoonist has the freedom to come up with an independent cartoon idea and I write a story to support this or her cartoon.

When I combine writing with cartoons I have several goals in mind.

1. Help people find laughter by making my stories more fun.

2. Create political cartoons that stimulates thinking.

3. Illustrate a point in a story.

4. Distract readers with a fun cartoon to combat their having grown weary of negative news reports.

5. Most importantly, the cartoon along with my story needs to be family friendly.

The following photos emphasize my desire to create laughter opportunities.

The photos make laughter look like fun.

If you are selected to serve as my support cartoonist, you might wonder how much money you will make your first year. Good question. Up front I need to tell you no money will change hands, but you will have the fun, glory, and experience of having your creative work published world wide.

Who knows? From a humble beginning of creating cartoons for Westside Story, you may be discovered by the New Yorker which will lead you to fame and fortune.

Interested? Send me an email with your contact information and a sample draft cartoon to joe. While it is not required, it will be fun if you pull one of my previous articles or use this story and craft a cartoon to fit one of my published stories. If you click on my name in any Westside Story you will be directed to several previously published stories.

Cartoon Candidate Requirements:

Age – All ages can cartoon for Westside Story. Kids require parental approval. Over age 100 requires parental approval.

Gender – Any gender can cartoon for Westside Story.

Race – Any race can cartoon for Westside Story.

So the only real requirements for the cartoonist are to have artistic fun, help people laugh, and to create family friendly cartoons.

Send an email expressing your interest to joe. We can meet at my Westside Story World Headquarters, (an espresso shop nearby) to explore the possibilities.