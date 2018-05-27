Immigrants Rights Concert – Featuring Girl Trouble

In that hotbed of political intrigue and teenage angst, otherwise known as Lakewood, Peggy and I sat and talked with Spencer Rex . . . a trombone player . . . and an 18-year-old high school senior. Spencer attended the New York Times Summer Academy last summer learning about concerts: site, promotion, security, and backstage control. He is returning this summer to New York to talk with other students about his experience and theirs.

A trombone concert is not in the near future, but on June 2nd, Spencer and his four person cohort are staging a rock concert in Olympia – Rock Against Trump. “I’m motivated by the power of music to bring people together,” said Rex. “The mantra of the concert is ‘Loud music, loud message, peaceful actions.’ And we’re going to lend a hand to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. They do important work providing legal resources and advocacy for all people, no matter where they were born. My grandmother was an immigrant, so this issue hits close to home for me.”

The concert will be an opportunity to encourage young people to register to vote and learn more about the issues facing immigrants during the current political climate. Rock Against Trump is a student led pro-peace concert; from fundraising, to booking bands, to promotion. Proceeds will benefit the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, a nonprofit that promotes justice and advances the rights of immigrants. The event features a night of northwest bands: Forty Feet Tall, COSMOS, Little Spirits, and headliner, Tacoma’s iconic Girl Trouble.

The Bands:

“Forty Feet Tall is a riff-based, hard rock band—think The Black Keys meet Jack White, with a touch of Soundgarden. Having focused for two years on TV and film placements like Showtime’s ‘Shameless,’ Forty Feet Tall is eager to end its performance hiatus and introduce its sound to the Pacific Northwest.”

“COSMOS consists of a collective of creatively gifted artists. They are more than a band — they are a multifaceted mixture of genres that will redefine your perception of Seattle’s sound through a blend of Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul, and Electronic overtones.”

“Little Spirits is a psychedelic folk collaboration from Star Anna and Robert Roth, both intertwined in Seattle’s music scene and history. They combine their compatible strangeness into an atmospheric spiral, grounded by acoustic guitars and elevated by the cosmic merging of two distinctly unique voices.”

Girl Trouble is “Garage rock from Tacoma/Spokane, WA. Formed in 1983, Kurt, Bon, Kahuna and Dale crashed into the music scene with their plywood speaker cabinets and a drum set purchased for $70 from the Sears surplus store in a shed beside Bon and Kahuna’s parent’s house, where they still practice today.”

In a world that seems full of people trying to keep people out, it’s nice to see movements like the Chinese Reconciliation Project, the Tacoma Refugee Choir, Community House, and Spencer Rex and his friends succeed as they welcome people in. Our younger citizens do need to take a stand in this world of change and choose the kind of world in which they want to live.

The concert will be held at the Capitol Theater – 206 East Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia – 5:30 p.m. (doors open) – 6:30 p.m. (show starts).

Tickets available through app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=88314; $15 for students; $20 for adults.