Katie Downs Restaurant Review

Late Spring and early summer are ideal times to visit three of my favorite sunny weather restaurants: the Topside Bar & Grill in Steilacoom, The Tides Tavern in Gig Harbor, and Katie Downs on Ruston Way in Tacoma. Katie Downs is only a mile from my home, so it was my first choice for a lovely spring afternoon lunch.

Katie Downs has a large deck with tables that accommodate singles, couples, and more. Sliding glass doors give easy access to the deck or the pathway to the bathroom. Guests can either order at the bar or sit and have the waitstaff find you. While waiting you can enjoy the view of Vashon Island, Northeast Tacoma, the Port of Tacoma, and the shoreline that runs from downtown Tacoma all the way to Point Ruston and beyond.

We usually know exactly what we want when we stop in for a meal at Katie Downs. Peg loves the personal Pizza. This time around she ordered a veggie pizza with Canadian bacon. It came with lots of greens and a wonderful orange vinaigrette. I got a nibble of the pizza and it was excellent as usual. Peg ate half and took the other half home for her dinner.

I ordered my usual: fish and chips with three pieces of cod. I was disappointed that Peg didn’t order the prawns and chips, because we share. I often order the salad, but this time had the curly fries, which were excellent. The fish was perfectly cooked. We like the batter. It’s not overcooked and greasy. They also don’t charge extra for tarter sauce . . . even when you ask for extra tarter sauce. I always start by squeezing lemon juice over the fish and then eat my cole slaw, while the lemon juice soaks into the batter. I gave half a piece of fish to Peg, even though it broke my heart. As always, it tasted like more . . . www.katiedowns.com/

