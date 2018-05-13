John Munn of Lakewood Playhouse to EMCEE Chinese Reconciliation Dinner

Last year I was supposed to emcee the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation annual dinner with friend Denny Flannigan. I had to bow out at the last minute. This year Denny has to bow out for a family gathering. Stepping in for Denny this year is John Munn, the Managing Artistic Director of the Lakewood Playhouse. We hope to have a fun time with the dinner and auction.

The Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation (CRPF) is a nonprofit organization that advances civic harmony by way of the Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park along the Commencement Bay waterfront close to Old Town. The park is one of the most popular sight-seeing attractions in Pierce County.

In addition to Chinese appetizers, a wonderful Chinese dinner, and beautiful auction items, members of Tacoma’s Refugee Choir will entertain. For the second year in a row , the event will be held at the Ming Palace located at 8736 South Hosmer Street. Dinner will be served family style . . . and everyone is family! No one will go away hungry.

John Munn is celebrating his 35th year in theatre having started with the young actors program at Tacoma Little Theatre, when he was eight years old. He graduated from Charles Wright Academy in 1984, and received a BA in Theatre from Pacific Lutheran University in 1997. This is John’s eighth year as the Managing Artistic Director of the Lakewood Playhouse theatre and the Board has just extended his contract for another five years until 2021. He is an active member of the community via Lakewood Kiwanis and Theatre Puget Sound. He is a member of Clover Park Rotary and will serve as president in 2020.

He has appeared as an actor in forty plays, including last Season’s THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Lakewood Playhouse. John has also directed forty-six productions including AMERICAN IDIOT and PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, both for the 79th Season at the Lakewood Playhouse.

Please, join us for a fun evening with John Munn at the Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation annual dinner. For more information and tickets, please visit –

www.tacomachinesepark.org/community/events/annual-dinner/