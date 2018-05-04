Nurse practitioner launches Zombie novel

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

Usually, I don’t spend my time reading or watching anything Zombie. Until I came across KT Volante’s novel “When the World Flipped”, and now I am even waiting for the release of its sequel.

So, what’s this page-turner about?

When protagonist Lacey, like her creator, a nurse practitioner at a Western Washington hospital south of Seattle, comes to work one morning, she finds that the latest flu epidemic she’s been helped treating has turned for the worse. As hardly any staff is available anymore and patients turn into violent, literally rotten beasts, she manages to hide out with a few other hospital staff who remained healthy.

Shortly it becomes clear that the temporary epidemic has turned into something more permanent. As Lacey tries to recue survivors and bond with them to defend themselves against the Living Dead, the differences of characters and the shift in their prerogatives becomes eminent. The book ends in a cliff-hanger that leaves you waiting breathlessly for another round of Zombie challenge.

“My novel is more about relationships than typical Zombie horror,” KT Volante says. The author lives in Washington State, but grew up in New Jersey with elder brothers who introduced her to everything Science Fiction. To this day Volante is an ardent fan of anything Star Trek and Co. “I want people to think how they would react in a similarly difficult situation. Would they bond? Would they fight back? Would they prefer to be by themselves?”

The thrilling story is fast-paced but detailed wherever necessary. The author even creates comic relief through inner monologue. A must-read for every Zombie-fiction fan and an excellent start for anybody who wants to try the genre.

KT Volante’s “When the World flipped” (ISBN 978-0-9996655-0-3; softcover, 147 pages, $15.99) is available at your local bookstores or via whentheworldflipped.com. It’s sequel “After the World Flipped” will be available soon.