Sapporo Steakhouse Restaurant Review 2

I had dined at Sapporo Steadkhouse the day it opened a little over a month ago. A review on the opening day is a little unfair, but it gives you a good indication how things will work out later. The first time through there were a few minor problems, but the staff was friendly and the food was good. On the return visit the room was warm and pleasant and the miso soup was hot. I only had two disappointments. Another couple were not able to join Peg and me for lunch, and she didn’t order the unagi. I was hoping for a bite. Two visits and I still haven’t had real sushi. I like Japanese restaurants where you can see well experienced food artists work. On a return trip we should sit at the bar and watch the sushi chef prepare treasures of rice and sea.

The Sapporo Steakhouse is located at the Green Fir Shopping Center (the northwest corner) in University Place at 3810 Bridgeport Way West. – www.sapporosteakhouse.com – Comming soon is Sapporo in Lakewood.

Peg had the shrimp and noodle lunch. The large bowl of udon soup came with Buck Wheat Noodles. The broth was tasty. There were four of five large shrimp in the bowl and lots of vegetables, which is what Peg was looking forward to seeing. Did I mention the large bowl? We took a large container home with us.

I ordered the teriyaki salmon bento. The large bento platter was unflattering to the food served on it. There were negative spaces. I was used to eating at the Flying Fish, where I always have left-overs to share and take home. Not so at Sapporo, but then I realized that the bento I order from Flying Fish costs a third again as much . . . ahhhhhh . . . so no problem. Peg thought the salmon was a little dry, but I liked the crispiness. If you like to add sauce to your rice, then you should ask for that when you order. Sapporo is happy to accommodate you. Next time around I will ask for a little more teriyaki sauce for the mound of white rice. Most people don’t care, but I do . . . and you might. The bento lunch does give you a nice selection. I liked the little dumplings. I could have eaten a dozen.

Sapporo Steakhouse is very nicely decorated and the colors are rich and beautiful. The food is also. The soup with its rich golden liquid glowed with some ingredients and hid the others for surprising discoveries. What we thought was a won ton turned out to be a perfectly poached egg. When cut into, the yolk ran into the broth and created even more flavor. The soup was as colorful as it was delicious.