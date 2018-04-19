Politicking in Pierce

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Earlier this week, Pierce College at Fort Steilacoom offered a Civics Week student activity. The guest speaker was Maia Espinoza, running for the 28th District representative seat in the state legislature.

Among her concerns were how ‘heavily’ we are taxed. She pointed to the car tab issue, but did not mention that it is being reversed. She also claimed that the Kent superintendent of schools was earning $800000 in salary. A gasp arose from the audience. But a quick internet check shows that the position earns a base salary of $165000 coming to $280000 with benefits and bonuses. The post she hopes to acquire only earns $42000.

But she does favor charter schools for a number of reasons to include that public schools have ‘middle management’. I’m interested to see how her charter schools run with only teachers and a millionaire CEO, no CFO, no HR, no Accounts Payable/Receivable…

She also complained that tolls for the Narrows Bridge were $6 “both ways”. Has that changed in the last few days?

Ms. Espinoza never mentioned which party she is running on behalf of nor did her literature. Curious.