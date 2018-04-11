Letter: Public hearing on marijuana May 7

The proposal before the Lakewood City Council is to either prohibit everything that has to do with marijuana or allow it.

Written comments can be submitted prior to the hearing to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or emailed prior to 4:30 p.m., May 7.

Testimony will be heard the evening of May 7 as well.

“Copies of the staff report will be available for inspection at no cost at least five calendar days prior to the public hearing and copies will be provided at the cost of reproduction.”

At its April 2, 2018 meeting, the Council received a report from the just completed legislative session concerning, among other things, marijuana.

HB 1092 that would have allowed home production of marijuana: dead.

HB 1096 that would have removed the limit on the total number of marijuana retail outlets that may be licensed: dead.

SHB 1099 that would have addressed local governments’ unofficial moratoria on state licensed marijuana: dead.

HB 2060 that would have required jurisdictions to permit the operation of marijuana in order to receive marijuana-related tax distributions: dead.

HB 2076 that would have increased marijuana revenue distributed to local jurisdictions: dead.

HB 2124 that would have prohibited the use of public resources to assist the federal government in any activity that might impede or interfere with the flow of marijuana revenue to the state budget: dead.

SHB 2336 that would have allowed jurisdictions to prohibit marijuana only through a public vote: dead.

HB 2471 that would have kept local governments from regulating medical marijuana cooperatives: dead.

HB 2559 that would have allowed nonmedical home cultivation of marijuana: dead.

HB 2960 that would have allowed local governments to require all marijuana be cultivated indoors in a fully enclosed and secure structure: dead.

HB 2972 that would have created a drug enforcement task force on the illicit production of marijuana: dead.

SB 5282 that would have allowed local governments to prohibit marijuana operations within alcohol impact areas: dead.

SB 6482 that would have allowed nonmedical home cultivation of marijuana: dead.

All dead. No idea, no bill, no proposal related to marijuana survived.

Same should happen in Lakewood.

The Clover Park School District Board has already said ‘no’ to marijuana in Lakewood.

The Planning Commission has already said ‘no’ to marijuana in Lakewood.

Five out of six jurisdictions state-wide that were given an opportunity through an advisory vote to decide on marijuana, said ‘no.’

‘No,’ is a complete sentence.

Say ‘no’ Lakewood.