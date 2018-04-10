Westside Story – A Sign Of The Times

Any of you who read my stuff regularly know I promote complying with rules, laws, and directions whenever we can.

The other day while visiting a Lakewood business establishment I experienced some high-level frustration. The first sign reads, “60 Minute Parking Only”.

So my business upstairs took me only 10 minutes. The first sign required that I park and sit in my car for another 50 minutes to meet the 60 minute mandate. Quite frankly with other stories to write, I did not have that kind of time, but what could I do?

If I managed to muster the self-discipline required to comply with the first sign, then I would be in violation with the second sign as the extra 50 minutes would expose me to arrest by the Lakewood Police Department for loitering.

Sometimes those who make the rules get you coming and going.

While I expect an immediate and obvious solution might come to my reader’s during their normal intelligent thought process, let me hasten to tell you there were no “10 Minute Parking Only Zones.”