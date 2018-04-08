Raining On My Parade

In my senior year at Clover Park High School it rained so hard during the Daffodil Parade in downtown Tacoma, our band was told we wouldn’t be marching. My buddies and I took our leader’s word for it, put away our instruments, and wandered through the crowds. We were taken by surprise when we heard our “fight song.” In full uniform we stood and cheered as the rest of our band marched by . . . without us. So, although I marched each year in the Daffodil Parades, I only marched twice in Tacoma. The rain was similar for the floral parade this year in Puyallup.

I rode with my son Patrick into downtown Puyallup to watch my youngest granddaughter march and play flute. The parade was already under weigh. We drove into the parking lot of Safeway on Meridian and the spot that we usually park in was open. What luck! We were in the first row or cars next to the sidewalk and only about ten feet from the main street. I stepped out of the truck just in time to see the Lakes Lancers march by.

Clover Park never marched by that I saw, but I soon saw the float for the Clover Park School District celebrating 90 years!

There were three elements that I enjoyed. One was the Edgemont Junior High Band led by Mr. Andy Birch. Mr. Birch taught music to all three of my son Patrick’s children.

I loved their routine and it looked like for the most part that they were having a ball. Doing a great job with a coordinated flag routine was the Lakes High School Drill Team. There were three elements that I enjoyed. One was the Edgemont Junior High Band led by Mr. Andy Birch. Mr. Birch taught music to all three of my son Patrick’s children. I stepped out of the truck just in time to see the Lakes Lancers march by. The rain was similar for the floral parade this year in Puyallup.

Doing a great job with a coordinated flag routine was the Laked High School Drill Team. With the winds whipping around and lots of rain, the drill team still did a marvelous job.

An hour after the parade my jeans were still soaked and I had been wearing a London Fog overcoat. It was amazing to see smiling faces on most participants, especially those young girls with bare shoulders, bare legs, and drenched hair. They all did a great job for a wonderful tradition. My favorite drill team (I missed their name) were the princesses in purple formals with tiaras, white gloves and white shoes. I loved their routine and it looked like for the most part that they were having a ball. In good rhythm, also.