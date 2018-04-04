Letter: Stop gambling addiction – put up more signs

Yeah, that’ll work.

A card room employee at Tukwila’s Macau Casino must not have read the signs.

Or her boss.

Or the people whose pockets were picked. Clean. And then some.

The employee was arrested recently after “preying on people with gambling problems.”

Evidently, prying eyes observed her preying.

“Authorities believe Macau Casino’s general manager was aware of the activities. His gambling license was suspended.”

Two years the casino employee’s activities went on apace while the GM reportedly looked the other way.

“The Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC) says the suspect often targeted people ‘who clearly had gambling problems’ and many who were ‘earning minimum wage and struggled just to pay the monthly or weekly interest (10–15 percent) owed on the loans.’”

One-hundred loans “totaling at least $300,000” to patrons whose losses in the casino far exceeded their minimum-wage ability to pay.

Low-income losers chasing their losses by taking on loans with exorbitant interest rates.

Enter commission director Dave Trujillo.

“It is our duty to protect the public from people like her,” said Trujillo.

And how do we protect the public from the WSGC?

Or the state legislature, or local predatory governments, for that matter, that very well know – or should – that the clientele served by that local casino conveniently located on the corner nearby, not only are largely comprised of citizens who struggle to survive the unscrupulous sharks lurking among the baccarat tables, but struggle for the means by which to put food on their own table?

Much less pay the rent?

Enter legislators in this just completed session who, concerned – no really – that the state which they admitted “promotes gambling”, believed – at least they said they believed – that they were somewhat obligated to provide resources for pathological gamblers. After all.

Their solution?

Plaster the walls of the gambling halls with more signs warning of the pitfalls of the gambling pit.

If it is in fact the duty, of someone, to protect the public, especially the perennially poor;

if there are, somewhere, in the hallowed halls of the state capital those who, occasionally, feel a twinge of conscience about what they do;

how ‘bout instead of putting up more signs warning of the hypocrisy of the gambling hall pitfalls – plastered on the walls of those very establishments that are purposed to separate people from their paycheck – that the folks who profit from pushing such predatory activities – like the WSGC, and like the casinos, and like the lotteries, and like the local governments that believe they cannot afford to lay off police officers whose salaries are dependent after all upon desperate people (should said governments take the following action) actually advocate to those addicts that instead of some get-rich-quick-scheme hawked by all of the entities above, they should instead bank their meager assets thus enhancing their ability to actually realize financial security?

Yeah, that’s going to happen.

And to think there are some elected leaders who would add the retail sale of marijuana to this morass of misery.