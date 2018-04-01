Westside Story – Lakewood Water Park

I have good news. The same City of Lakewood Think Tank that brought us the ever-popular Rental Housing Inspection Program has now come up with an inexpensive idea whereby combining old technology with innovative thinking every home in Lakewood is going to be able to enjoy a new water park style ride.

The ride, appropriately called The Flusher Rusher, will be sure to thrill kids all throughout the city. After all, kids are always looking for a new way to have fun.

Right now The Flusher Rusher is in the testing phase, but the prediction is within six months, there will be a water park-style ride available to every kid in the city.

The photo below is a conceptually accurate depiction of the Think Tank’s vision for The Lakewood Water Park. And best of all, the ride will be free.

Disclosure: The testing of The Lakewood Water Park Ride did not harm any stuffed animals or live bears.

I just love living in a modern city that is flush with new ideas while other cities are going down the drain. Some time pipe dreams can come true.