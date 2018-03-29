Westside Story – No Saloons & No Dispensaries

There has been a lot of talk around town about the decision to allow or disallow marijuana dispensaries in the City of Lakewood.

I previously shared my opinion with my readers and the Lakewood City Council which is a loud NOPE to dope shops.

Knowing my readers will choose to agree or disagree with my opinion, I was looking for a sign, something much stronger than just my opinion, when I came across a 1910 issue of a local newspaper titled The Black Bear Gazette.

The article talks about the early development of what we now know as the City of Lakewood. Because building lots cost $125 and up, you know it is old news. Maybe it is fake news, but the article makes a point that has at least some element of constructive truth.

The paragraph that caught my eye reads, “No saloons will be allowed in Lakewood.”

While early Lakewood pioneers tried to promote a no saloon policy, Lakewood eventually caved and there were drinking holes, topless joints, and questionable massage parlors in great numbers in Lakewood. Many of these sin parlors brought trouble including DUI drivers, arson, the mob, political corruption, police corruption, barroom brawls, philandering, black market dope sales, prostitution, and homicide all lubricated by excess alcohol.

The Black Bear Gazette article promotes the idea that Lakewood tried to do the right thing, but failed followed by clear negative consequences for that failure.

Citizens recently voted to make the use and limited possession of marijuana legal under state law. Dopers can smoke weed inside their private homes. While I consider dope smoking a form of child abuse, “weedsters” will probably be too high to think that issue through.

Citizens did not vote on allowing weed shops inside Lakewood although the pro marijuana supporters would like to make us think the “will of the people” mandates that we allow dope shops. Marijuana dispensaries will only act as a magnet for kids, dopers, criminals, and the homeless all of which are guaranteed to produce negative consequences.

Let’s not fail twice. Let’s say NO to marijuana dispensaries.