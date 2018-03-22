Spanky Burgers for Chicken – Restaurant Review

One of my new favorite places to eat is Spanky Burgers on Sixth and Cedar in Tacoma. Together, my wife and I like the Blue Cheese Bacon Burger, the Pulled Pork, the Vegan Burger, and the Salmon Burger. We’ve been there a time or two. I’ve even stopped in just for a chocolate marshmallow malt to go. The shop is small and seating is sometimes hard to come by. – spankyburger.com

The last time in I saw a couple of items we hadn’t tried, yet . . . so we just stopped in again. We both ordered the Potato Chip Chicken. Peg ordered her’s with onion rings, I had French fries with mine. Although fries are okay, the onion rings are excellent. If we had both ordered onion rings we would have eaten them all. Moderation is the key. The Potato Chip Chicken is white meat chicken, battered and rolled in potato chips, and deep fried. Ask for sour cream. I hated it with ketchup, but sour cream elevated it nicely. We tried it with their special sauces, too but sour cream was the best.

We also ordered the No Wing Chicken Wings. These are classic bone-in drumettes. Although they are part of the wing, the drumettes are as large as KFC chicken legs. They are coated and crisp fried. You can order them as-is with sauce in a cup or covered in your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo Hot, Ghost Chili, or Honey Garlic. Even the Honey Garlic was spicy. Next time I’ll order the 15 piece. The price is a buck each that way, which is still cheaper than KFC. Left-overs are a treat . . . if you have any.