Westside Story – Joseph Boyle Photo & Video Dictionary / Wet Bar

Shortly after publishing my The Suburban Times article, Westside Story – Do What I Say, Brother Joseph, Tom Canary, an avid reader in Kentucky chastised me for having a defective photo. He considers the photo a complete and blatant insult to his entire family tradition.

The photo defect, Mr. Canary pointed out, was that nowhere in the image included with my story, Do What I Say, Brother Joseph did he see a bottle of J.W. Dant Kentucky Whiskey.

The root of this problem is the fact that for generations the well known Canary clan, have always favored 100 proof J.W. Dant Genuine Sour Mash Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Bottled In Bond. Bottled in Bond means our federal government stands behind this whiskey as being authentic American Whiskey under the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897.

Joseph Washington Dant started making whiskey in Kentucky in 1836. He could not afford enough copper for a full whiskey still so he used the settlers trick of running a copper pipe through a hollowed out tree trunk. He added the mash and then started the fermentation process by running steam through the copper pipe.

It is rumored a member of the Canary clan, Harbine T. Canary, IV, whose ancestry has been traced back to the Mayflower, was on hand when J.W. Dant opened and tested the first bottle. In fact Harbine pitched in to help test the first bottle by drinking half of the fifth himself, in true Canary fashion.

Oh, to be clear, Harbine Canary’s ancestors did not actually come over on the Mayflower. They just were on the beach drinking when the Mayflower arrived.

Based on a 182 year historical relationship between the Canary clan and J.W. Dant, the Canarys guarantee your first sip will exceed your highest adult beverage expectation. The Canary guarantee along with the federal government certification takes all the guess work out of selecting a fine Kentucky whiskey.

With the entire Canary family, their friends, relatives, and neighbors drinking J.W. Dant, I felt compelled to correct my hurtful oversight.

Somehow; someway it was evident to me I needed to incorporate an image of J.W. Dant in one of my future articles and, the sooner the better.

I am happy to report my faux pas** has a positive side. The Canary criticism gave me the novel idea to start a Photo & Video Dictionary.

Have you ever experienced the frustration of looking up a word only to end up with a standard dictionary response that just buries you with more words? Then you have to look up some of those words and, you guessed it, more words. It never stops, but rather produces an endless cycle of words generating more words and confusion.

While we have all heard the saying, “A photo is worth 10,000 words,” no one ever updated the saying after the video was invented. Allow me to fill the gap. Joe Boyle says a video is worth, 100,000 words. I may not have the number of words exactly correct, but the Chinese philosopher, Confucius, is not around to debate the issue, so I am asking you to trust me on this.

If you use the Joseph Boyle Photo & Video Dictionary you can look up a word and because you are directed to a photo or video when compared to looking at a bunch more words in a standard dictionary, you will quickly reach a higher level of intellectual understanding.

I am going to start the Joseph Boyle Photo & Video Dictionary with two words that go together, wet bar.

If you click the video, I am confident you will sense the Joseph Boyle Photo & Video Dictionary has the potential to make my name, Joseph Boyle, a household word like Mariam Webster. And just think, you will be on the ground floor in using a cutting-edge technological tool designed for intellectuals of your caliber.

The thing I like about my first dictionary entry is it includes an image of J.W. Dant. I am hopeful my creative and timely solution will make it right between the Kentucky Canary clan and me.

Joseph Boyle Photo & Video Dictionary / definition for wet bar.

**Faux pas is a fancy word meaning mistake. I learned faux pas in Ms. Donna Kaye Bailey’s 7th-grade French class in 1957. While I worked like a slave to learn French, this is the first time I have been able to make use of a foreign language.