Just Around the Corner Cafe #2 – Restaurant Review

A friend sent me a note on Facebook that he had just had his best hash browns ever at a new restaurant on South Tacoma Way. I was interested.

I drove the block looking for a place to park. There appeared to be a spot on the corner of 57th & South Tacoma Way, but the “No Motor Vehicles” sign confused me. I did a U-Turn and parked by the one hour parking sign, which was close to another No Motor Vehicles sign. Can the South Tacoma Business District do anything else to drive business away? One wonders.

Just Around the Corner Cafe #2 is a diner based on a successful diner in nearby Orting. This location seems to be little unlucky, however. Although it has been a diner for years and years, three years ago there was a diner there that kept advertising, but was never open and then Zach Hill took it over and then passed away. Then it became the Jersey Diner and lasted less than two years. Both Zach’s place and the Jersey Diner never had more than two or three people being served at one time that I can recall.

I was meeting friends at noon, but arrived about twenty-five minutes early. I ordered the biscuits and gravy, which were delivered just as my friends arrived. By then two other couples stopped in and several “to go” orders were handed out. My friend, Chris ordered the French toast because it was the closest she came to a vegetarian dish. I had also noted a lack of Gluten Free items on the menu. Dave ordered the Hobo Hash. The full Hobo Hash (scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, mushrooms, and gravy) weighs five pounds. Dave settled for the half order and liked it, but could only eat about a third of it.

My biscuits and gravy were okay. The biscuits were better than most diners. The gravy was also good. The sausage links were just this side of burnt, but still moist. The hash browns, were okay, but not as brown and crispy as I had dreamed and ordered. If I were to eat there again, and I will, I’ll explain about burning the hash browns.

I wish Just Around the Corner Cafe #2 the best of luck and I will return. I love diners. The waitress was friendly and they have customers already, so that is a good thing . . . a very good thing. Stop by 5640 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. They open at eight.