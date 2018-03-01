Westside Story – Sign Of The Times Snarls Traffic In University Place

The other day while enjoying a tasty espresso at my favorite Forza Coffee Shop, I could not believe my eyes when I read the Precision Tune sign.

I thought, wow, Precision Tune now offers expanded service. Not only will they check your oil, lady drivers get a free bra.

Well, that was my first impression. I took another look after finishing my tasty espresso and bakery treat and found the communication had changed.

The letters FREE BRA are still readable on the sign, but it appears that the addition of extra letters dashes lady driver’s hopes of getting any free stuff.

Maybe FREE BRA is a subliminal message like Vance Packard wrote about in his book, The Hidden Persuaders. A subliminal message could cause lady drivers to peel off the roadway to get their cars serviced and they might not have any idea why they ended up at Precision Tune.