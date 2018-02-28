Westside Story – Fund Raiser Fights Human Trafficking

Scramble to see if you have a spot on your calendar to attend the dinner, program, and auction scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018, from 5:00p – 9:00p. For additional details, please refer to the announcement printed below.

Adorned in Grace of Tacoma, Washington is sponsoring the evening. All proceeds are for the benefit of survivors of human trafficking.

The program includes a short play, titled Esther, From Slave To Queen, which features local talent from the City of Lakewood and other nearby locations.

Most of us think President Abraham Lincoln put a stop to slavery, but that was only one kind of slavery. Sex slavery, which victimizes all races, is a criminal scourge active in our Puget Sound community today. Adorned In Grace is dedicated to informing the public, preventing human trafficking and restoring victims who are rescued from human trafficking to assist them in returning to a normal life.

Click my handy LINK to order tickets which are $30 or $50. ORDER TICKETS.

Click my hand LINK to learn more about how Adorned In Grace is helping our community. ADORNED IN GRACE WEBSITE.

Guests of all faith backgrounds including atheists and agnostics are invited to attend. Even Lutherans, like me, can attend.