Westside Story – Our Roads Are Broken

My speedometer indicates my car is capable of traveling at 150 miles per hour. I qualified as a high-speed driver, so I could drive that fast, but my training tells me unless I am on the salt flats, 150 mph is not a good idea for no other reason than a wheel might fall off. With proper conditions, we could drive at 100 mph. It would require that our politicians, engineers, and taxpayers worked together as a team to provide safe adequately designed roadways. Our roadways need to be planned to be population change sensitive. We also need to replace all the mediocre drivers clogging our freeways with skilled drivers. To accomplish this would require more extensive driver training, testing, and certification. We could start with stopping drivers from following too closely and changing lanes without signaling. Simple enough, but a majority of drivers expose others to injury and death because they just do not get it.

Realizing my suggestion that 100 mph is possible will be difficult for most readers to accept, there should be no argument for my being able to drive at the posted speed limit of 60 mph. How fast do I get to drive? Three mph. I never hear much constructive commentary about this issue. Apparently, our population is just numb to our choked roadways and no longer has the energy to complain.

With no complaints, the politicians do not choose to try solving the problem. If they do work on it, it seems like too little and too late.

To be fair, there are freeway construction projects going on and I would expect they will be helpful when completed.

Some say the politicians want to leave the roads jammed to motivate our population to replace cars with rapid train transit. I do not know the veracity of that statement, but based on the low level of problem solving going on, it could be an accurate concept.

So a trip from Lake City, Washington in the northern part of Seattle, Washington to Lakewood, Washington near Dupont, Washington should take 45 minutes to 1 hour. Instead, it took 2+ hours.

That is ridiculous.

How about building a second level of roadway over the existing ground level and charging a toll for using a civilized road where one can travel with predictable speed?

How about going in the other direction and doing a long distance tunnel project?

How about more lanes to either side of the existing roadway? I know, we will have to move the homeless camps.

How about a combination of any of the two above suggestions?

I can quickly brainstorm some solutions, and I am not an engineer or politician. Once the politicians discover we have a transportation problem, I am confident they can come up with some workable ideas.

Fortunately, I do not have to drive in this misery on a daily or weekly basis. What in the world must it be like for citizens who commute through this mess on a regular basis? A daily commute equates with chopping years off a traveler’s life. It must sap the life out of anyone trying to use our Freeway. The term Freeway is a misnomer. Clog-Way would be a more descriptive term, don’t you think?

You might not agree with me, but this is how I see it as I hurtle down the road at three mph.

Now move over and get out of my way. I have places to go and people to see.

Oh, please let me end on a positive note. One way to beat the Clog-Way disaster is to listen to intellectually stimulating podcasts on a variety of subjects. When you do that, you might not care how long it takes you to get down the road.