Westside Story – Moles In Lakewood Part II

Did you read Moles In Lakewood Part I? If you missed it, click on my link Moles in Lakewood Part I. For those who read Moles In Lakewood Part I and sensed an overwhelming level of curiosity as to what Moles In Lakewood Part II would bring, your time has come.

Most people think we do not have moles in Lakewood, but we do.

As I begin to talk about Moles In Lakewood Part II, I must start by asking, how many of you are aware we have a group of dedicated men and women who volunteer year in and year out to support our community’s prize asset, the Lakewood Library? They work tirelessly without any pay or benefits. Well, I imagine they do get first dibs on the used books.

These tireless volunteers who are known as The Mole Patrol work in the basement library.

All light, air, coffee, and baked goods have to be brought in from above in order for the Mole Patrol to be able to survive and function as they complete the tasks they have dedicated themselves to in this subterranean environment.

Following you will find some Mole Patrol photos.

The Mole Patrol is made up of dedicated two-legged moles who serve our communities of Lakewood and Tillicum by managing and hosting fundraising used book sales for our Lakewood Library each year.

The youngest mole is about 60. The senior mole is 92 years old. The Head Mole is Leslie McAntosh with over 20 years service.

Why are these dedicated volunteers called the Mole Patrol? Because they travel from all parts of Pierce County, enter the Lakewood Library, and descend into a space that is far below the earth’s surface. These subterranean book lovers spend hours in an area only usually occupied by moles. There is no natural light. The Mole Patrol uses battery operated headlamps or wax candles and has the Library pump air into the basement so the moles can breath. Okay, sometimes exaggeration creeps into my writing. You can decide between fact and fiction.

While underground, these moles work like beavers. All of them confess to being bookworms. The moles have a list of duties as follows:

Meet other moles and enjoy subterranean Mole Patrol fellowship. Drink coffee. Eat home-baked pastry treats. Swap stories. Sort boxes of donated books into categories. (The heavy work). Clean each book. Deliver the categorized materials to each Mole’s book sale section. Manage the Year Round Book Sale alcove near the front entrance on the first floor of the library. Every used book section / category is managed by a Boss Mole. Stay out of the sunshine to avoid sunburn.

There you have it. We do have moles in Lakewood, but these are friendly moles and they will not hurt your lawn. These moles are burrowed in under the Lakewood Library helping to raise thousands of dollars to support our library.

The Mole Patrol wishes to invite you to some fun fundraising used book sale events to be held in March. Check the dates, times, and details below carefully and plan to head on down to see what the Mole Patrol has to offer you.

**Saturday, March 10, 2018, 1:00p — 3:00p: **Membership Appreciation Night with light refreshments – 25 book limit.

**Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 5:30p — 8:00p: **Members Only with light refreshments – No Limit on book purchases.

Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:00a – 4:30p: Public Sale.

Saturday, March 17, 2018, 10:00a – 4:30: Public Sale.

**Members Only. I have bad news, and I have good news.

The bad news is only Members of Friends of Lakewood Library are allowed to attend the first two events on March 10 and 13, 2018.

The good news is anyone can quickly and inexpensively become a member of the Friends of Lakewood Library for as low as $15 per year. When you arrive at the event, tell them Joe Boyle from The Suburban Times said you should join. One of the Mole Patrol will sign you up, give you the secret Mole Patrol handshake and then provide you with VIP access to the Mole Patrol World Headquarters where they keep all the cool used books.

Here is how I see it. Cutting loose with $15 for a membership fee is a no-brainer. You can get the $15 back just from the savings you will enjoy on the purchase of one or two books. If you fail to break even with your savings on book purchases, then do what I do. Go back for seconds on the light refreshments.