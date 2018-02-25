Really Bad Movies – But the Price is Right

We’re closing in on two months without cable-TV. Our world didn’t end, but I do miss being able to record favorites. We are still figuring out how to find the best selections. I just learned that my favorite reality TV programs are available for free on Netflix: Forged in Fire, Top Chef, and Undercover Boss. In a few months, with my savings from cutting cable, I’ll be able to purchase a DVR for recording programs directly off the net. As an alternative I could sign up with a service to store favorites on the Cloud. Re-watching is important for me, and people like our daughter Andi, who will watch, and re-watch favorites. Re-runs like Gilligan’s Island . . . not so much.

The other evening I found a favorite movie, Saint Ralph. I was thrilled. I must have seen it at least eight to ten times before. It’s a coming of age, Canadian film about a ninth grade boy at a Catholic school. It’s funny and has characters you care about. The music is also wonderful: Good Night Moon by Will Kimbrough (youtu.be/QF1Swy50DEs) and Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen (youtu.be/YrLk4vdY28Q). I played it again and saved it on my “watch list.” No charge.

There are more programs available for free on the internet than you could ever watch . . . and the choices are constantly growing. I’ve always loved movies, and the selection of movies range from really bad movies to fantastic movies. World War II films abound . . . some you’ve heard of most you’ve not.

What are the markers of a really bad movie:

Multiple credits for the same person acting, writing, directing, and producing. Long voice overs explaining the story. Actors you’ve never seen or heard of before. Sparse dialog. Close ups of faces showing emotions, while someone else speaks. Audio you can’t hear, video you can’t see, and music you can’t forget soon enough.

There are many really bad movies, some really, really bad movies, okay movies, good movies, really good movies, and really, really good movies. Most services have rating systems from one star to five stars to designate the quality. Tastes differ. I’ve enjoyed many movies that others would not. I’ve also hated movies that others rate high. This happens at the theaters as well. The only difference is the cost. If you’ve paid ten dollars or better to watch a movie, chances are you’ll sit and keep watching it because you’ve invested travel, time, and the cost of tickets. On the internet, you can simply move on if a movie doesn’t engage your interests. There are many movies you can pay to view, but eventually they’ll be free as well. You just need to outwait the service.

Life is too short to watch a bad movie, even if it’s free. But when you find a good movie or a really good movie, you’ll want to share the details with friends and family. With movies and TV shows on the internet for free, you can pick and choose.